Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY) is an electric vehicle (EV) battery recycling firm with a first-mover advantage in North America and Europe. Once its newest plant is operational, it will be the largest lithium-ion battery recovery facility in North America. That should benefit Li-Cycle stockholders.

Why LICY Stock Has High Potential

Electric vehicles (EVs) will help the world (eventually) get to zero emissions. But the EV revolution, like all movements, has a dirty little secret. EV batteries require lithium, which comes from ground-scarring mining operations.

Therefore, the EV industry needs to recycle its batteries.

Right now, there are close to 200,000 metric tons of lithium-ion batteries available for recycling. It's estimated that, by 2030, the U.S. will have about 80 metric kilotons of lithium-ion batteries to recycle, and Europe will have about 132 metric kilotons. (Source: “Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Finally Takes Off in North America and Europe,” IEEE Spectrum, January 5, 2021.)

That’s where companies like Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY) come into play.

Not only does recycling prevent EV batteries from ending up in dumps, but it’s easier to recycle lithium battery components than it is to mine for new materials.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp Overview

Li-Cycle is a lithium-ion battery recycling company that uses a unique process. Rather than dismantling EV battery packs into cells and discharging them, the company separates them into larger modules and processes them without discharging them.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp handles the preliminary processing of old batteries and battery scrap, which is eventually transformed into better-grade materials. The primary output is black mass, which consists of valuable materials, including lithium, cobalt, and nickel. The company then converts those metals into battery-grade materials.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp opened its first battery recycling plant near Toronto, Canada. Since then, it has opened three plants in the U.S.: in Rochester, NY; Gilbert, AZ; and Tuscaloosa, AL.

Its Alabama facility just opened on October 13. It has a total input processing capacity of 10,000 tonnes per year, which could expand in the future. (Source: “Li-Cycle Opens Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Facility in Alabama,” Li-Cycle Holdings Corp, October 13, 2022.)

With its four North American plants, the company currently has a total input processing capacity of 30,000 tonnes per year, equivalent to the batteries from approximately 60,000 EVs.

By the end of 2023, Li-Cycle Holdings Corp expects to have a total input processing capacity in North America and Europe of 65,000 tonnes per year.

$485-Million Hub to Be Ready in 2023

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp’s battery recycling facility in Rochester became fully operational in 2020, and the company is now building a new "Hub" facility to expand its capabilities. The Hub will turn intermediate materials back into chemicals and materials that go back into the battery supply chain. (Source: “Li-Cycle Enters Next Phase of Growth in Rochester,” RochesterFirst.com, June 1, 2022.)

The $485.0-million Rochester Hub is on track for commissioning in 2023. The company expects the Hub to be able to process 35,000 tonnes of black mass per year, which is equivalent to about 225,000 EVs. (Source: Li-Cycle Holdings Corp, October 13, 2022, op. cit.)

Li-Cycle expects that, once its Rochester Hub is completed, it will be the first commercial hydrometallurgical battery resource recovery facility and the largest lithium-ion battery resource recovery facility in North America.

The Rochester Hub will eventually have the capacity to process 25 metric kilotons of input material. Through Li-Cycle Holdings Corp’s proprietary zero-wastewater/zero-emission process, it will recover 95% or more of the lithium, nickel, cobalt, and other elements from the batteries it recycles.

“We'll be one of the largest domestic sources of nickel and lithium, as well as the only source of cobalt in the United States," said Ajay Kochhar, Li-Cycle Holdings Corp's president and CEO. (Source: IEEE Spectrum, January 5, 2021, op. cit.)

High Third-Quarter Revenue Growth

For the third quarter of fiscal 2022 ended July 31, Li-Cycle announced that its revenue climbed by 315% year-over-year to $5.4 million. (Source: “Li-Cycle Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results; Continuing Advancement of Spoke & Hub Network Strategy,” Li-Cycle Holdings Corp, September 14, 2022.)

Its net loss in the third quarter of fiscal 2022 was $27.5 million, compared to a loss of $6.9 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2021.

The company's adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) loss in the third quarter of fiscal 2022 was $31.6 million, compared to a loss of $5.3 million in the third fiscal quarter of 2021. The increased loss was largely driven by higher operating expenses, which was a result of the company's ongoing expansion in North America and Europe (Germany and Norway).

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp ended the third fiscal quarter with $649.0 million in cash, which is enough to fund its projects that are currently in development.

During the third fiscal quarter, the company took steps to optimize its operations in Arizona and Alabama, which are its first facilities capable of processing entire EV and stationary energy storage battery packs without needing to dismantle them.

In order to make these improvements, Li-Cycle Holdings Corp slowed the pace of its operations at its Arizona facility and postponed the beginning of operations at its Alabama facility.

“This has pushed out achievement of our FY2022 production target for those operations by one to two quarters and resulted in lower black mass production during the third quarter than originally planned,” said Kochhar.

Despite all the progress at Li-Cycle Holdings Corp, its share price has been taking a hit lately, much like the broader stock market. As of this writing, Li-Cycle stock is down by 45% year-to-date and 23% year-over-year.

With Li-Cycle Holdings Corp's Rochester Hub starting operations in 2023, there’s light at the end of the tunnel for long-suffering LICY stockholders.

Analysts have provided a 12-month share-price target of $9.38 to $13.00, which suggests potential gains in the range of 68% to 139%.

Analyst Take

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp is an EV battery recycling firm with a first-mover advantage in the lucrative North American and European markets.

The company currently has four North American plants in operation, and it expects to open a new Hub facility in Rochester in 2023. When finished, the Rochester plant will be the largest lithium-ion–battery resource-recovery facility in North America.

If the company keeps progressing like this, Li-Cycle stock could soar.