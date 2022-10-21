https://www.profitconfidential.com/ev-stocks/proterra-stock-record-results/

Proterra Stock: Undervalued EV Company Reports Record Results & Reaffirms Guidance

Proterra Inc (NASDAQ:PTRA) is a great electric vehicle (EV) company with a strong foothold in the public transit, commercial truck, and off-highway markets. It reported record second-quarter results and reaffirmed its 2022 guidance. Proterra stock could double in value.

PRTA Stock Is a Compelling Electric Vehicle Play

More and more countries are putting the brakes on gas-powered vehicle sales in an effort to combat climate change. This means electric vehicle (EV) sales are going to ramp up in the coming years.

While most EV stock investors focus on companies that make cars, one overlooked area of the EV sector that has been experiencing massive growth is buses and commercial vehicles. With a growing market share of approximately 50%, Proterra Inc (NASDAQ:PTRA) is one of the most compelling EV plays out there.

Proterra is a leading developer and producer of commercial EV technology in the U.S., Canada, EU, Australia, and Japan. It makes vehicles, batteries, and chargers.

With its significant market penetration, growing list of international clients, four production facilities, and solid cash position, Proterra is well positioned to capitalize on the electrification of commercial vehicles over the coming decades.

Proterra Inc's Business Operations

Proterra has three business units: Proterra Energy, Proterra Powered, and Proterra Transit. (Source: “Investor Presentation: September 2022,” Proterra Inc, last accessed October 19, 2022.)

The Proterra Energy and Proterra Powered units design, develop, manufacture, sell, and integrate battery systems and electrification solutions into vehicles for commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturer (OEM) customers that deal with delivery trucks, school buses, coach buses, construction and mining equipment, and other applications.

The Proterra Transit unit designs, develops, manufactures, and sells EV buses to North American public transit agencies, airports, universities, and other organizations with commercial transit fleets.

To date, Proterra has sold more than 1,300 buses to more than 135 transit agencies in 43 U.S. states and Canadian provinces. (Source: “Our Story,” Proterra Inc, last accessed October 19, 2022.)

In May, the company announced that it had received a $20.0-million contract from BC Transit (in British Columbia, Canada) for 10 40-foot "Proterra ZX5" electric transit buses and one "Proterra Energy" megawatt-scale EV fleet charger. (Source: “Canada’s BC Transit Selects Proterra’s Heavy-Duty EV and Charging Technology for Bus Fleet Electrification,” Proterra Inc, May 25, 2022.)

BC Transit has the option to acquire additional EV transit buses and EV chargers from Proterra as it looks to replace 500 of its current buses with electric buses over the next decade.

The massive demand for EVs, EV batteries, and EV chargers around the world partly comes from zero-emission truck mandates and commitments by various governments and businesses. For instance:

California and New York State say new trucks sold in their states will be 100% emission-free by 2045

The Federal U.S. government says its fleet of trucks will be 100% emission-free by 2035

In Europe, 13 countries say new trucks sold within their borders will be 30% emission-free by 2030 and 100% emission-free by 2040

FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) says its truck fleet will be 50% emission-free by 2025 and 100% emission-free by 2030

(NYSE:FDX) says its truck fleet will be 50% emission-free by 2025 and 100% emission-free by 2030 DHL says its truck fleet will be 70% emission-free by 2025

(Source: “Investor Presentation: September 2022,” Proterra Inc, op. cit.)

Record Q2 Revenue Growth & Strong Outlook

For the second quarter ended June 30, Proterra announced that its revenue increased by 27% year-over-year to $75.0 million. (Source: “Q2 2022 Quarterly Letter,” Proterra Inc, August 2, 2022.)

The company's Proterra Energy and Proterra Powered units recorded another quarter of record revenues, up by 122% year-over-year to $23.7 million.

Despite global supply chain headwinds, the Proterra Transit unit delivered 52 new EV buses in the second quarter, up by 30% compared to the first quarter. This resulted in the unit's revenues increasing by six percent year-over-year to $50.8 million.

Proterra Inc's gross profit in the second quarter of 2022 was $600,00, compared to $1.3 million in the second quarter of 2021 and a gross loss of $3.0 million in the first quarter of 2022. The company reported a 2022 second-quarter net loss of $41.8 million, or $0.38 per share, compared to a net loss of $189.0 million, or $4.24 per share, in the second quarter of last year.

The company ended the second quarter of 2022 with $523.0 million in cash and equivalents.

Management reaffirmed their guidance that Proterra Inc's full-year 2022 revenue will grow between 24% and 34% year-over-year to a range of $300.0 to $325.o million. While the company continues to face risks and uncertainties surrounding the supply chain and the economy, management believes that the underlying demand, backed by its backlog and contracted orders, supports this guidance.

Proterra Stock Could Double

Lots of good things have been happening at Proterra Inc, but that hasn’t been reflected in its share-price performance.

Proterra stock has been trending lower since it went public on February 25, 2021, losing nearly 80% of its value since then. Year-to-date, PTRA stock is down by 45%.

This has more to do with the broader economic climate than anything going on at Proterra Inc.

The company's Proterra Transit unit delivered 52 new electric transit buses in the second quarter. Meanwhile, the Proterra Powered unit increased its deliveries of battery systems more than tenfold year-over-year to a record 348. Furthermore, battery production by the Proterra Powered and Proterra Transit units grew by 93% year-over-year.

On top of that, Proterra Inc has been booking new orders for transit buses, school buses, and coach buses.

This, plus the company's financial results, is why Wall Street remains bullish on Proterra stock. Analysts have a 12-month target price for Proterra Inc of $8.00 to $9.00 per share, which points to gains in the range of 68% to 90%.

Analysts are notoriously conservative, though, so even in this economic climate, PTRA stock could reach a high of $13.00, which implies upside of 171%.

Analyst Take

Proterra Inc is a leader in zero-emission transit vehicles and other medium-duty and heavy-duty trucks and buses. As a result, Proterra stock is an excellent EV stock with tremendous long-term growth potential.

The company has been reporting high revenue growth, increasing its battery production, growing the number of its vehicle deliveries, booking new transit orders, and expanding its reach outside the transit bus market.

With a market share of roughly 50% and little competition, Proterra Inc has a first-mover advantage in an industry that's going to experience massive growth over the coming decades.