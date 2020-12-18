U.S. Marijuana Stocks Surge

The recent surge by U.S. pot stocks should surprise exactly no one. Which is to say that if you were a living, breathing human paying even remote attention to the industry, you knew it was inevitable that U.S. marijuana stocks would soar.

U.S. marijuana legalization, after all, is on the horizon and grows closer with each passing day.

And as we build toward that eventuality, two U.S. pot stocks in particular are proving themselves to be worthy of notice: Curaleaf Holdings Inc (CNSX:CURA, OTCMTKS:CURLF) and Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE:IIPR). Both CURLF stock and IIPR stock have been rising strong, with little sign of a slowdown.

So what’s changed in the U.S. marijuana industry?

First, acceptance. Long-time readers will know that I’ve been covering the legal marijuana industry for several years now, and the most apparent shift has been in public perception.

I’ve cited polls innumerable times showing that U.S. marijuana legalization now enjoys a supermajority of support in the U.S.

The last Gallup poll on the topic has marijuana at its highest popularity yet: 68%. (Source: “Support for Legal Marijuana Inches Up to New High of 68%,” Gallup, Inc., November 9, 2020.)

And we shouldn’t forget that, in states where marijuana was on the ballot in the November national election, people voted to legalize it. (Source: “Cannabis Legalization Measures Set to Pass in 5 States,” TechCrunch, November 4, 2020.)

Mississippi voted to permit medical marijuana, while South Dakota voted to permit both medical and recreational marijuana in one go. That represents a first in the nation, and a possible road map for other states to follow. Voters in New Jersey, Montana, and Arizona also approved marijuana legalization measures that were on the ballot.

So we now have 15 states where recreational marijuana is legal, or is going to be legal, with well over 100 million Americans being able to purchase pot legally come 2022.

Notice something else about those states? They’re not exactly bastions of liberal thought. Mississippi, Montana, South Dakota, etc., these are red (or, at best, purple) states, but they voted for marijuana legalization.

That means we’re in the age of marijuana bipartisanship.

When you take into account the rampant political divisions scarring the American political sphere, it’s almost shocking how “collected” Americans are when it comes to pot.

It almost makes you wonder why a politician doesn’t adopt U.S. marijuana legalization as a central part of their policy platform, not dissimilar to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

And the political consensus on marijuana legalization only continues to grow.

Rep. Matt Gaetz, a Republican from Florida, recently made an impassioned speech on the House floor against the marijuana prohibition that continues to be enforced in many places in America. (Source: “Just in: Republican Matt Gaetz Slams Own Party on Marijuana,” YouTube, December 4, 2020.)

Again, Gaetz is no one’s idea of a bleeding-heart liberal, hippy marijuana lover. That just shows how far we’ve come culturally in terms of what we think about marijuana.

All this is to say that the political force mounting behind marijuana legalization is powerful—and only getting stronger.

Within the next few years, I wouldn’t be surprised if Joe Biden, as president, evolves his position on pot and makes U.S. marijuana legalization a priority.

And better yet, he wouldn’t have to navigate the do-nothing Congress to get meaningful work done on U.S. pot legalization. With the stroke of a pen, Biden could remove cannabis from the Schedule I drug category, meaning it would no longer be classified alongside heroin and meth as deadly, addictive, and without meaningful medical applications.

That would be long overdue, and Biden, if he wanted to, could do that and more with executive actions.

We’ll have to wait to see how that all turns out, but we don’t have to wait to profit from the top American marijuana stocks.

Top U.S. Pot Stocks: CURLF Stock and IIRP Stock

Getting in on the proverbial ground floor is the best way to maximize your profits in an emergent industry. And we’re still very much in the early stages of U.S. marijuana stock growth.

Consider two of my top marijuana stocks: CURLF stock and IIPR stock.

Chart courtesy of StockCharts.com

Over the past 12 months, these two top pot stocks have both soared by triple-digits (or just about). That means, if you had invested $10,000 one year ago, you could, right now, cash out and double your money.

The good news is, however, that I believe this is just the beginning. The recent spike in value of both of these securities comes as we near the Biden administration, and all the potential that it holds for U.S. marijuana stocks.

As a result, the next four years could, theoretically, repeat this growth rate many times over.

Which isn’t to say I believe CURLF stock and IIPR stock will double each year for the next four years.

But I do believe that the two pot stocks could easily double again in value in 2021. What’s more, if Biden does change his stance on marijuana and becomes a pro-legalization president, I believe we could very well see 400% gains in the next four years—maybe even more.

While a lot of this is based on uncertainties (and the market does remain volatile, especially as the pandemic rages on), there’s one certainty: marijuana legalization is coming to the U.S.

Whether it comes tomorrow or two years from now, or even 10, that’s to be determined.

But when federal legalization does hit, you can expect to see marijuana stocks in the U.S. climb at a pace similar to that of Canadian pot stocks. And that means huge, triple-digit gains for years on end.

It’s all just a matter of time.

Analyst Take

The marijuana industry is entering one of its potentially most prosperous periods yet.

Not only have marijuana stocks been revitalized by the Biden presidential victory, but there’s even more hope on the horizon, as the pandemic will (hopefully) wind down and we’ll see capital return to the market from retail investors.

Retail investors, of course, are prone to buying popular, headline-grabbing stocks like pot stocks.

What’s more, the political situation in the U.S. has never been more favorable to marijuana legalization.

Overall, that amounts to an extremely positive outlook for marijuana stocks moving forward.