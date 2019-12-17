CyberArk Software Ltd Up 67% in 2019

The cybersecurity space is crowded, but one of the smaller players in this sector is also the most promising. Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) are up by about 67% in 2019, and thanks to strong third-quarter financial results and a strong outlook, CYBR stock looks even more bullish as we head into 2020.

CyberArk provides “privileged access security,” which is a critical layer of IT security that protects every part of a company’s IT infrastructure.

The Petah Tikva, Israel-based company provides its security products to companies in several fields, including energy, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, telecommunications, and transportation. (Source: “Investor Presentation November 2019,” CyberArk Software Ltd, last accessed December 16, 2019.)

CyberArk’s 5,000+ customers include:

Advertisement



More than 50% of Fortune 500 companies

More than 30% of Global 2000 companies

23 of the top 25 banks

21 of the top 25 energy companies

21 of the top 25 manufacturing companies

20 of the top 25 insurance firms

20 of the top 25 telecom companies

18 of the top 25 pharma corporations

CyberArk Stock Information Market Cap $4.8 Billion 52-Week Change 75.5% 52-Week High $148.74 52-Week Low $65.90 Shares Outstanding 37.9 Million Float 37.0 Million 50-Day Moving Average $115.57 200-Day Moving Average $118.15

(Source: “CyberArk Software Ltd (CYBR) ,” Yahoo! Finance, last accessed December 16, 2019.)

Q3 Revenue Up 28%, Net Income Increases 87%

On November 6, CyberArk announced that revenue for its third quarter ended September 30 increased 28% year-over-year to $108.1 million. (Source: “CyberArk Announces Strong Third Quarter 2019 Results,” CyberArk Software Ltd, November 6, 2019.)

CyberArk’s third-quarter generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) operating income grew 44% year-over-year to $12.7 million. Non-GAAP operating income was $29.4 million, a 40% increase from the same period last year.

The company reported third-quarter GAAP net income of $15.2 million ($0.39 per share), an 88% increase from the third quarter of 2018.

Non-GAAP net income advanced approximately 44% year-over-year to $25.6 million ($0.65 per share).

CyberArk ended the third quarter with $555.1 million in cash, cash equivalents, marketable securities, and short-term deposits. That’s up 35.4% from September 30, 2018.

Business Outlook

For the fourth quarter, CyberArk expects:

Total revenue in the range of $125.0 to $127.0 million, for year-over-year growth of 15% to 16%.

Non-GAAP operating income between $38.5 and $40.0 million.

Non-GAAP net income per share in the range of $0.78 to $0.82.

For full-year fiscal 2019, CyberArk expects:

Total revenue in the range of $429.2 to $431.2 million, representing year-over-year growth of 25% to 26%.

Non-GAAP operating income in the range of $119.8 to $121.3 million.

Non-GAAP net income per share between $2.58 and $2.61.

Analyst Take

CYBR stock continues to be an excellent cybersecurity stock with tremendous long-term growth potential. CyberArk Software Ltd has been able to achieve strong financial results, and that is expected to continue.

Some fear that the ongoing U.S.-China trade war could impede the company’s growth, but since it’s based in Israel, it shouldn’t be negatively affected. 2019 was a solid year for CyberArk stock, and 2020 looks like it will be even better.