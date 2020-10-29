Entegris Inc: Momentum Stock up 68% YOY & Going Strong

Entegris Inc: Chipmaker a Top Momentum Stock

Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) continues to be one of the best tech momentum stocks. The chipmaker’s share price is up 68% year-over-year and approximately 56% year-to-date, and it has climbed an impressive 123% since hitting March lows. It is also trading around six percent above its 50-day moving average.

In addition to tech stocks generally performing well since March, Entegris Inc stock should experience near-term tailwinds off its recently announced strong third-quarter results, which topped expectations. It also raised its guidance for the fourth quarter.

Chart courtesy of StockCharts.com

Advertisement



Entegris Inc Overview

Entegris Inc sells consumable materials used in the production of computer chips. This includes specialty chemicals, delivery systems for liquids and gases, and advanced materials handling solutions that are used for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-end industries. (Source: “Corporate Overview,” Entegris Inc, last accessed October 22, 2020.)

It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Microcontamination Control (MC), and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

The SCEM segment offers high-performance and purity process chemistries, gases, and materials, as well as delivery systems that support semiconductor and other advanced manufacturing processes.

The MC segment provides solutions that filter and purify critical liquid chemistries and gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes and in other high-technology industries.

While the AMH segment develops solutions to monitor, protect, transport, and deliver critical liquid chemistries, wafers, and other substrates for application in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries.

The company’s customers include semiconductor device manufacturers, semiconductor equipment makers, gas and chemical manufacturing companies, wafer grower companies, manufacturers of high-precision electronics, flat panel display equipment makers, and manufacturers of hard-disk drive components and devices.

The Billerica, MA-based company has manufacturing, customer service, and/or ressearch facilities in the U.S., Canada, China, France, Germany, Israel, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, and Taiwan.

Tops Q3 Estimates, Raises Q4 Guidance

On October 22, ENTG announced that revenue for the third quarter, ended September 26, increased 22% year-over-year to $481.0 million. (Source: “Entegris Reports Results for Third Quarter Of 2020,” Entegris Inc, October 22, 2020.)

Net income was $79.3 million, or $0.58 per share, a 95% increase over third-quarter 2019 net income of $40.7 million, or $0.30 per share. Third-quarter 2020 net income included $11.7 million of amortization in intangible assets and $1.3 million in integration costs.

Adjusted third-quarter net income was $91.5 million, or $0.67 per share, a 34.3% increase over adjusted net income of $68.1 million, or $0.50 per share, recorded in the same prior-year period.

Analysts expected Entegris to report adjusted earnings of $0.63 on sales of $461.8 million.

Fourth-Quarter Outlook

For the fourth quarter, Entegris expects to report:

Revenue of between $480.0 million and $495.0 million, compared to record revenue of $427.0 million in Q4 2019

Net income of $75.0 million to $82.0 million, versus $57.4 million in Q4 2019

Diluted earnings per share of between $0.55 and $0.60, compared to $0.42

Adjusted net income of $84.0 million to $91.0 million, compared to $74.6 million in the same period last year

Adjusted earnings per share in a range of $0.62 to $0.67, compared to Q4 2019 adjusted earnings of $0.55

Analyst Take

Entegris Inc has been rewarding investors with serious growth since the start of 2016, with the company’s share price soaring 520%. Trading near record levels, Entegris looks poised for additional near- and long-term growth. It reported better-than-expected third-quarter results—which isn’t a total surprise, as the company has surpassed earnings estimates for the last four consecutive quarters.

It also raised its fourth-quarter guidance and said it is “looking forward to a strong close to the year,” with the company expecting to “deliver record sales and non-GAAP EPS in 2020.”