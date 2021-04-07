Luminex Corporation: Why the Pandemic Makes This Biotech Stock Intriguing
Institutions & Insiders Loading Up on Luminex Stock
The COVID-19 pandemic was a shock to the world, but for the biotech industry, it brought attention to many overlooked companies.
In the biotech research and development space, a compelling small-cap stock with a strong risk/reward situation is Luminex Corporation (NASDAQ:LMNX). The company helps biomedical labs, pharmaceutical companies, and biotech companies in the discovery phase.
Powered by the pandemic, LMNX stock more than doubled from its March 2020 low to a record $41.69 in August 2020.
Since that high, Luminex stock has pulled back by about 24%, providing investors with a more reasonable entry point if they missed the initial jump.
The LMNX stock chart shows rallies off lows in March and December 2020 before displaying a golden cross pattern in March 2021. There’s resistance at $34.00. A break could drive a move toward $40.00.
Chart courtesy of StockCharts.com
Strong Revenue & Profitability Supports Bull Case for LMNX Stock
A look at Luminex Corporation’s five-year revenue picture shows sequential growth in each year to a record $417.4 million in 2020.
The compound annual growth rate (CAGR), which was 11.4% during this time frame, is expected to ramp higher.
|Fiscal Year
|Revenues (Millions)
|Growth
|2016
|$270.6
|N/A
|2017
|$306.8
|13.3%
|2018
|$315.8
|3.0%
|2019
|$334.6
|6.0%
|2020
|$417.4
|24.7%
(Source: “Luminex Corp.” MarketWatch, last accessed April 5, 2021.)
The revenue estimates are rising for Luminex. The company is expected to report revenue growth of 15% to $480.1 million for this year and revenue growth of eight percent to $518.7 million for 2022. (Source: “Luminex Corporation (LMNX),” Yahoo! Finance, last accessed April 5, 2021.)
Luminex delivered five consecutive years of positive earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), including a record $72.9 million in 2020, up 343.3% from 2019.
|Fiscal Year
|EBITDA (Millions)
|Growth
|2016
|$43.4
|N/A
|2017
|$59.8
|37.8%
|2018
|$54.2
|-9.3%
|2019
|$16.5
|-69.7%
|2020
|$72.9
|343.3%
(Source: MarketWatch, op. cit.)
As far as profitability goes, Luminex Corporation reported positive generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) diluted earnings per share (EPS) in four of the last five years.
|Fiscal Year
|GAAP Diluted EPS
|Growth
|2016
|$0.32
|N/A
|2017
|$0.67
|108.6%
|2018
|$0.41
|-38.4%
|2019
|-$0.09
|-120.8%
|2020
|$0.32
|479.7%
(Source: MarketWatch, op. cit.)
While Luminex stock was pressured by an earnings shortfall in 2020, the company’s outlook is bullish. Analysts estimate that Luminex will significantly drive its profits to $0.88 per diluted share in 2021, followed by $1.09 per diluted share in 2022. (Source: Yahoo! Finance, op. cit.)
Luminex Corporation has managed to produce positive free cash flow in four of the last five years.
|Fiscal Year
|Free Cash Flow (Millions)
|Growth
|2016
|$36.6
|N/A
|2017
|$42.8
|17.1%
|2018
|$29.6
|-30.8%
|2019
|-$2.7
|-109.2%
|2020
|$32.0
|1,280%
(Source: MarketWatch, op. cit.)
The company’s balance sheet shows strong working capital, debt of $222.4 million, and cash of $309.4 at the end of December 2020. (Source: Yahoo! Finance, op. cit.)
Analyst Take:
Luminex Corporation has attracted institutional and insider buying. About 291 institutions control a 91% interest in LMNX stock, and insiders added a net 174,063 shares of Luminex stock over the last six months. (Source: Yahoo! Finance, op. cit.)
So while the pandemic has been brutal, it has attracted investors to biotech stocks that were previously not on their radar.
The COVID-19 pandemic is generational, but there will be other viruses and diseases that will require the kinds of technologies Luminex provides.