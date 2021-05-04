nLIGHT Inc: Laser Tech Play Is Ideal for the Upcoming Microchip Recovery
LASR Stock Could Surge as Chip Sector Comes Back
The world is currently facing a significant shortage in semiconductor chips across nearly all segments, from low to advanced technology.
But the situation will improve as companies ramp up their chip foundries, a move that could benefit nLIGHT Inc (NASDAQ:LASR). The company is a developer of advanced lasers used in semiconductor, industrial, and optical fiber applications. The lasers help chipmakers develop better products.
nLIGHT stock debuted at $16.00 in April 2018, surging higher than $40.00 by July 2018, but the subsequent years have been indecisive.
LASR stock traded as low as $14.28 in May 2020, prior to staging a strong rally to a record $46.45 in February 2021.
But similar to its performance in the last few years, nLIGHT stock failed to gain any upside sustainability. It has declined to below $30.00 and below its key 50-day moving average, and it’s hovering around its 200-day moving average.
Chart courtesy of StockCharts.com
At its current price, I like the long-term prospects for LASR stock, especially given the expected strong growth in the chip industry and the company’s improving fundamentals.
Improving Fundamentals Bode Well for nLIGHT Stock
A look at nLIGHT Inc’s five-year revenue picture shows the company more than doubling its revenues from 2016 to a record in 2020. The compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in that period was an impressive 21.8%.
The company’s revenues grew in the strong double-digits in three of the last four years, including in 2020, during the pandemic.
|Fiscal Year
|Revenues (Millions)
|Growth
|2016
|$101.3
|N/A
|2017
|$138.6
|36.8%
|2018
|$191.4
|38.1%
|2019
|$176.6
|-7.7%
|2020
|$232.8
|26.1%
(Source: “nLIGHT Inc.,” MarketWatch, last accessed April 30, 2021.)
The company’s outlook looks positive for the next two years. nLIGHT is expected to increase its revenues by 20.1% to $267.5 million this year and by 15.9% to $309.9 million in 2022. (Source: “nLIGHT, Inc. (LASR),” Yahoo! Finance, last accessed April 30, 2021.)
The company produced earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) income in three of the last four years.
|Fiscal Year
|EBITDA
|Growth
|2016
|-$1.2 Million
|N/A
|2017
|$17.7 Million
|1,530%
|2018
|$25.4 Million
|43.1%
|2019
|$155,000
|-99.4%
|2020
|-$4.4 Million
|-2,904.5%
(Source: MarketWatch, op. cit.)
nLIGHT Inc hasn’t been able to deliver consistent profits based on generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) earnings per share (EPS).
|Fiscal Year
|GAAP Diluted EPS
|Growth
|2016
|-$0.42
|N/A
|2017
|$0.00
|100.0%
|2018
|$0.32
|3,200%
|2019
|-$0.35
|-209.2%
|2020
|-$0.55
|-57.2%
(Source: MarketWatch, op. cit.)
On an adjusted basis, nLIGHT has managed to produce profits, and the estimates have been on the rise.
The company reported an adjusted $0.17 per diluted share in 2020. The consensus estimate calls for nLIGHT Inc to ramp this up to $0.41 in 2021. For 2022, LASR is expected to report $0.68 per diluted share. (Source: Yahoo! Finance, op. cit.)
The company’s earnings in 2020 showed four quarters straight of beats, ranging from 50% in the first quarter to 1,100% in the third quarter.
nLIGHT Inc reported positive free cash flow (FCF) in 2016 before reporting four consecutive years of negative FCF. Watch for this to improve.
|Fiscal Year
|FCF (Millions)
|Growth
|2016
|$1.9
|N/A
|2017
|-$2.1
|-209.3%
|2018
|-$8.4
|-304.4%
|2019
|-$17.9
|-113.3%
|2020
|-$7.6
|57.7%
(Source: MarketWatch, op. cit.)
Meanwhile, nLIGHT Inc’s balance sheet is strong, with $102.3 million in cash and $13.1 million in debt. This will allow time for nLIGHT to execute its strategy. (Source: Yahoo! Finance, op. cit.)
Analyst Take
Institutions and insiders have been buying LASR stock, which is a good sign. About 219 institutions hold an 87.3% stake in the outstanding shares. Moreover, insiders added a net 170,586 shares of nLIGHT stock over the last six months. (Source: Yahoo! Finance, op. cit.)
Given its current share-price weakness, nLIGHT Inc could eventually take off as more companies ramp up chip production.