2022-10-19

Alight Inc (NASDAQ:ALIT) is a great company that’s been reporting strong financial results, providing robust guidance, launching new products, and securing new client wins. Beaten-down Alight stock could double in price.

Investors Can Be Optimistic About ALIT Stock

Alight Inc (NASDAQ:ALIT) is a great example of when bad things happen to good stocks. Alight stock might be down by 24% year-to-date, but the company has been reporting solid quarterly results and providing robust guidance.

That might be why Wall Street is so bullish on ALIT stock, with analysts providing a 12-month share-price target in the range of $12.50 to $15.00. This points to potential gains in the range of 50% to 82%.

There’s reason to be optimistic about Alight stock.

On the surface, Alight Inc looks like your typical cloud-based business that sells software to a large number of blue-chip companies. What sets Alight apart is its target audience: companies that are trying to create a healthy work environment that empowers their employees.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, that might not have sounded like a big deal. But in the post-pandemic environment—where 40% of the workforce is thinking of quitting and a growing number of people are citing stress, burnout, well-being, and workplace balance as reasons for kicking their boss’s door in—digital human capital and business solutions don’t seem like an offbeat idea. (Source: “40% of Workers Are Considering Quitting Their Jobs Soon—Here’s Where They’re Going,” CNBC Make It, July 20, 2022.)

If anything, the need for Alight Inc’s human resource technology is going to grow. Many employees these days are, it seems, less concerned about how much money they make than they are about their employer's underlying integrity and whether it aligns with their own values.

According to a survey by Alight, more than half (61%) of Gen Z workers say environmental and social responsibility is a must for potential employers. Half (51%) also said they’d only work for a company that is “purpose-driven.” Way down the list, 29% of Gen Z respondents said pay was a big issue. (Source: “Company Purpose and Values Are Direct Drivers of Employee Productivity, Alight Study Finds,” Alight Inc, September 6, 2022.)

That’s where Alight comes in.

Alight Inc Overview

Alight Inc is a leading cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions. Its goals are lofty: to enrich employees' health, wealth, and well-being. This, in turn, helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture.

Alight uses proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) and data analytics to optimize business process as a service (BPaaS) and deliver superior outcomes for employees and employers across several services. (Source: “Alight Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results,” Alight Inc, August 3, 2022.)

The company operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business.

Alight Inc's services include integrated benefits administration, health-care navigation, financial health, employee well-being, payroll, cloud deployment, and consulting services.

The company’s customers include more than 70% of the Fortune 100 companies.

High Q2 Earnings & Revenue Growth

For the second quarter ended June 30, Alight Inc announced that its revenue increased by 6.4% to $715.0 million. The company also swung to profitability of $52.0 million, or $0.10 per share, from a second-quarter 2021 loss of $4.0 million. (Source: Ibid.)

Alight Inc's BPaaS revenue grew by 36.2%, representing 17.9% of the company's total revenue. On a total contract value basis, the company's BPaaS bookings were $234.0 million in the second quarter and $356.0 million year-to-date. That's more than halfway to the company’s 2022 bookings target of $680.0 to $700.0 million.

Alight Inc's adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) were $142.0 million, compared to $145.0 million in the same period of last year. The slight dip was due to 6.5% growth in Employer Solutions adjusted EBITDA being offset by a reduction in Professional Services adjusted EBITDA.

During the second quarter, Alight Inc secured customer wins and expanded relationships with AutoZone Inc (NYSE:AZO), Siemens Energy AG (ETR:ENR, OTCMKTS:SMEGF), Unilever plc (NYSE:UL), Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD), and Geodis.

Business Outlook

Alight Inc reaffirmed its full-year 2022 outlook:

Revenue in the range of $3.09 billion to $3.12 billion

Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $650.0 to $662.0 million

Adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS) in the range of $0.54 to $0.60

BPaaS total contract value bookings in the range of $680.0 to $700.0 million

Alight Inc also provided guidance for the second half of 2022.

For the third quarter, the company expects revenues of $735.0 to $750.0 million and adjusted EBITDA of $115.0 to $125.0 million. For the fourth quarter, it expects revenues of $915.0 to $930.0 million and adjusted EBITDA of $245.0 to $255.0 million.

Analyst Take

Alight Inc is a fabulous yet undervalued tech company that continues to report wonderful financial results.

While Alight stock has taken a hit, the company's outlook is excellent. Over the last five years, it has grown its estimated total addressable market by 112% from $33.0 to $73.0 billion through adding key content and leveraging the buildout of its "Alight Worklife" platform.

In the second quarter, Alight Inc rolled out a major update to Alight Worklife, launched "Alight Digital Wallet," went live with its largest client ever, and secured new client wins, which has been translating to higher BPaaS revenues and bookings.

With all these developments, ALIT stock is set up to possibly double in value.