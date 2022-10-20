https://www.profitconfidential.com/technology/audiocodes-stock-could-double/

AudioCodes Stock Could Double Due to $80-Billion VoIP Market

George Leong, B.Comm.

Profit Confidential

2022-10-20T07:30:00Z

2022-10-20 09:29:41

With workers moving back to in-person workplaces following the COVID-19 pandemic, there's concern that voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) companies like AudioCodes Ltd (NASDAQ:AUDC) will suffer. But with AudioCodes stock down 40% in 2022, we see an opportunity.

Strong Industry Tailwinds to Drive Growth for AudioCodes Ltd

Current uncertainties surrounding the stock market make investing in unprofitable technology companies a risky venture. But there are solid technology growth stocks that are compelling after the market correction. Consider AudioCodes Ltd (NASDAQ:AUDC), a developer of "advanced voice networking and media processing solutions for the digital workplace."

The company has an expansive global footprint, with sales in more than 120 countries. AUDC stock surged during the COVID-19 pandemic, when workers were forced home and needed innovative communication solutions.

AudioCodes stock has pulled back by nearly 40% this year on investor fears that workers' shifting back to the in-person workplace post-pandemic will hurt demand for the company's products. In reality, many companies have been adopting a hybrid work model that will continue to provide a high demand for AudioCodes' products.

Global Market Insights Inc. estimates that the voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) market was over $30.0 billion in 2020. The market research firm expects the VoIP market to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15% to about $80.0 billion in 2027. (Source: “Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) Market,” Global Market Insights Inc., last accessed October 17, 2022.)

Strong Fundamentals & Valuation

A look at the following table shows AudioCodes Ltd reporting four consecutive years of double-digit revenue growth to a record $248.9 million in 2021, easily surpassing its pre-pandemic revenues.

Analysts estimate that AudioCodes Ltd will maintain its double-digit revenue growth at 10.7% to $278.6 million this year and 12.1% to $312.4 million in 2023. Based on this, The company trades at a reasonable forward multiple of 2.1 times its consensus 2023 revenue estimate. (Source: “AudioCodes Ltd. (AUDC), ” Yahoo! Finance, last accessed October 17, 2022.)

Fiscal Year Revenues (Millions) Growth 2017 $156.7 N/A 2018 $176.2 12.4% 2019 $200.3 13.7% 2020 $220.8 10.2% 2021 $248.9 12.8%

(Source: “AudioCodes Ltd,” MarketWatch, last accessed October 17, 2022.)

AudioCodes has been delivering positive earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA); generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) and adjusted earnings; and free cash flow.

Analysts estimate that the company will report $1.39 per diluted share this year and $1.68 per diluted share in 2023. This translates to an attractive valuation of 12.5 times its consensus 2023 EPS estimate. (Source: Yahoo! Finance, op. cit.)

Moreover, AudioCodes Ltd produced a five-year high free cash flow of $65.4 million in 2021, and it holds net cash of $29.0 million. (Source: Yahoo! Finance, op. cit.)

Attractive Risk/Reward Tradeoff With AUDC Stock

AudioCodes stock looks attractive following its price deterioration, given AudioCodes Ltd's strong fundamentals and the industry tailwinds.

The below chart shows a strong rally by AUDC stock from its March 2020 low to its $44.94 high in July 2020.

After failing to hold, AudioCodes stock traded in a sideways channel until it broke down in January 2022 after the emergence of a death cross pattern. This occurs when the 50-day moving average (MA) breaks below the 200-day MA.

Chart courtesy of StockCharts.com

AudioCodes stock is currently hovering near key technical support at $20.00, which should provide decent support. The upside targets are a pocket of congestion at $30.00–$35.00, followed by $40.00.

Analyst Take

My bullish thesis for AUDC stock is based on the growth of the digital space and the demand for innovative products and services, such as the ones that AudioCodes Ltd provides.

The company (and AudioCodes stockholders) should have ample opportunities to benefit from the bullish industry tailwinds.