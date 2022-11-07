https://www.profitconfidential.com/technology/braze-stock-digital-technology-stock/

Although there's been some renewed buying of technology and growth stocks, many of them are still well below their highs, including Braze Inc (NASDAQ:BRZE). The company provides solutions for digital applications. Braze stock is down 62% this year and is worth a look.

Bullish Digital Tailwinds Expected to Boost Braze Inc's Business

The risk-on trade has resurfaced, with the Nasdaq bouncing back to the 11,000 threshold following its recent retreat to just above 10,000. Even so, 66% of the Nasdaq stocks are below their 200-day moving averages, and there are plenty of opportunities.

Software stocks have been under extreme pressure lately. The recent selling has affected the entire spectrum, from the smallest companies to the mega-caps.

For investors who have risk capital, it’s time to look. Consider Braze Inc (NASDAQ:BRZE), a beaten-down digital technology stock. BRZE stock has fallen by 62% this year and 70% from its November 2021 record of $98.78.

My view is that, while Braze stock's record high was excessive and caused by market momentum, its subsequent price deterioration provides an aggressive opportunity.

Braze Inc provides a customer engagement platform to companies so they can better understand their customers. The strong tailwinds in the digital technology market should benefit BRZE stockholders.

Braze Inc Ramps Up Revenues & Increases Guidance

Braze Inc. only has three years of revenue history, but its results so far have been positive. Note that the company reports a fiscal year ending on January 31.

Fiscal Year Revenues (Millions) Growth 2020 $96.2 N/A 2021 $150.2 55.9% 2022 $238.0 58.5%

(Source: “Braze Inc, ” MarketWatch, last accessed November 4, 2022.)

Braze's outlook is bullish. Analysts estimate that the company will report revenue growth of 46.7% to $349.3 million for fiscal 2023 and 32.6% growth to $463.0 million for 2024. While the company's revenue growth rate has been declining, its revenue base has been rising. (Source: “Braze, Inc. (BRZE),” Yahoo! Finance, last accessed November 4, 2022.)

The company's focus should be to grow its revenues. Braze has raised its guidance for its top and bottom lines for the fiscal third quarter and full fiscal 2023.

However, positive earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and positive generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) and adjusted earnings per share (EPS) are likely years away for Braze Inc.

The company will have time to improve its financials without needing to borrow capital. This is good news, especially in this rising-interest-rate environment.

Braze Inc's balance sheet has solid working capital, manageable debt of $55.0 million, and $506.6 million ($5.33 per share) in cash.

Metric Fiscal 2023 Q3 Guidance Fiscal 2023 Guidance Revenue $90.0 to $91.0 Million $347.0 to $350.0 Million EPS -$0.22 to -$0.23 -$0.77 to -$0.79

(Source: “Braze Reports Fiscal Second Quarter 2023 Results,” Braze Inc, September 12, 2022.)

Compelling Risk/Reward Trade-Off With BRZE Stock

When a stock declines as much as Braze stock has, an aggressive contrarian opportunity surfaces. The trading of BRZE stock has been erratic since its initial public offering (IPO) in November 2021.

Shares of Braze Inc have significantly underperformed the S&P 500 and Nasdaq in 2022.

After recovering to its 50-day moving average in June, Braze stock rallied in an upward channel before breaking down again in September. BRZE stock is currently drifting in a downward channel, looking to attract buying support.

Chart courtesy of StockCharts.com

Braze stock has a high amount of institutional ownership. About 125 institutions hold a 73% stake in BRZE stock. (Source: Yahoo! Finance, op. cit.)

Analyst Take

Braze Inc has a great opportunity to benefit from the strong tailwinds in the customer digital solutions market. I believe the opportunities will continue to increase.

Braze stock looks compelling following its price deterioration. Shares of Braze Inc look like they're searching for direction. A sustained rally to above $30.00 could see BRZE stock move toward its 50-day moving average of $36.21 and a channel breakout to the 200-day moving average of $40.96. Above this is resistance at $47.00 and $56.00.