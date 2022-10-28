https://www.profitconfidential.com/technology/cathie-wood-buying-nurix-therapeutics-stock/

Cathie Wood Buying Nurix Therapeutics Stock: Is it Time to Follow?

Cathie Wood, CEO of ARK Investment Management LLC, recently added more than 840,000 shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) to ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG). Nurix Therapeutics stock is down by 79% from its high, but Institutional investors have been loving the stock lately.

Institutional Investors Love Nurix Therapeutics Inc

Catherine "Cathie" Wood, the CEO of ARK Investment Management LLC, has been buying up shares of Nurix Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NRIX) in every trading session since October 10.

Once regarded as a visionary in terms of the next big technology innovations, Wood suffered big losses for her funds after continuing to bet on high-valuation growth stocks.

Recently, however, Wood added more than 840,000 shares of the low-priced NRIX stock to ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG). (Source: “Cathie Wood Buys Little-Known Pharma Firm’s Shares for Two Weeks,” BNN Bloomberg, October 19, 2022.)

Nurix Therapeutics Inc has a relatively low market valuation of about $520.0 million.

Is there an opportunity here? Does Wood know something that others don't?

At first glance, Nurix Therapeutics Inc, an off-the-radar biopharmaceutical company, doesn’t seem to have anything special going on. It develops and commercializes small-molecule therapies for treating cancer and immune disorders.

Nurix Therapeutics generated $29.8 million in revenues in 2021 and pushed that up to $39.2 million in the 12 months ending in June 2022. This implies there’s a potential opportunity here. (Source: “Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NRIX),” Yahoo! Finance, last accessed October 25, 2022.)

Nurix Therapeutics stock is down by 35% over the last three months and down by a whopping 61% in 2022. NRIX stock was trading at $36.24 in October 2021 and $52.38 in December 2020. With the stock being down by 79% from its high point, I expect contrarian investors to emerge, especially since analysts' one-year consensus price target is $34.91.

Not only has Wood been buying Nurix Therapeutics stock, but institutional ownership of the company is significant, with 178 institutions holding the majority of Nurix Therapeutics Inc.'s shares. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. holds 4.6 million shares, for a 9.8% stake; Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC owns 8.2%; and Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) owns 7.1%. (Source: Yahoo! Finance, op. cit.)

Even the company insiders, who own only 3.3% of NRIX stock, have been buying shares of the company over the last six months, adding a net 80,499 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock to their investment portfolios. (Source: Yahoo! Finance, op. cit.)

Attractive Risk/Reward Trade-Off With NRIX Stock

Let’s take a look at Nurix Therapeutics stock's technical picture.

The below two-year chart shows shares of Nurix Therapeutics Inc breaking down from a distribution channel in January 2022 that was also accompanied by a death cross pattern. This is a bearish technical formation that appears when the 50-day moving average declines below the 200-day moving average.

NRIX stock fell in June, prior to staging a nice bounce to nearly $20.00 in August. Unfortunately, shares of Nurix Therapeutics Inc failed to extend those gains, and have since dropped by nearly 50% to their current level, where Wood has been picking up shares.

Chart courtesy of StockCharts.com

The downside risk with Nurix Therapeutics stock is its 52-week low at $7.52. If shares of Nurix Therapeutics Inc can hold at this level, watch for a move toward the 50-day moving average at $14.22 and the 200-day moving average at $14.60.

A recovery of the previous channel could see NRIX stock move back toward the range of $25.00 to $27.50, representing a more than doubling in price. A breakout of the channel resistance at $37.50 would mean a potential move of more than 230%.

Analyst Take

I understand why Cathie Wood has been buying shares of Nurix Therapeutics Inc, given the stock's massive price deterioration and compelling risk/reward opportunity.

I wouldn’t be backing up the truck on Nurix Therapeutics stock, but investors might want to enter via small tranches to test the waters.