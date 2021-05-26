Cryoport Inc: Institutions & Insiders Love This Life Sciences Services Stock
Cryoport Stock’s Price Weakness Means Opportunity
The COVID-19 pandemic brought attention to the life sciences space as pharmaceutical companies searched for a vaccine. A segment of the biotech industry that I like is the transportation of biologic and cell-based products and therapies in safe and secure ways. Think about how critical transporting biomaterials is.
To play the life sciences transportation space, take a look at Cryoport Inc (NASDAQ:CYRX), a provider of products and services for companies in the biopharma, reproductive medicine, and animal health sectors.
CYRX stock traded as low as $20.21 in May 2020, prior to mounting an impressive rally to $84.97 in January 2021.
Cryoport stock failed to hold and is down 39% from its high. At its current price, I view CYRX stock as an aggressive opportunity.
Chart courtesy of StockCharts.com
Strong Revenue Growth Offers Pathway to Profits
Cryoport Inc’s five-year revenue picture shows double- to triple-digit growth in five consecutive years to a record $78.7 million in 2020. The company generated a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 73.4% during this time frame.
|Fiscal Year
|Revenues (Millions)
|Growth
|2016
|$8.2
|107.5%
|2017
|$11.9
|46.4%
|2018
|$19.6
|64.2%
|2019
|$33.9
|72.9%
|2020
|$78.7
|131.9%
(Source: “Cryoport Inc,” MarketWatch, last accessed May 25, 2021.)
The company’s outlook is bullish, with analysts estimating that Cryoport will drive its revenues up by 168.1% to $210.9 million this year and by a more normalized 19.0% to $250.9 million in 2022. (Source: “Cryoport, Inc. (CYRX),” Yahoo! Finance, last accessed May 25, 2021.)
While the revenue side looks great, the company needs to contain its spending and deliver earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) income.
|Fiscal Year
|EBITDA (Millions)
|Growth
|2016
|-$7.8
|N/A
|2017
|-$7.2
|7.2%
|2018
|-$7.8
|-7.7%
|2019
|-$15.0
|-92.6%
|2020
|-$9.0
|40.1%
(Source: MarketWatch, op. cit.)
Cryoport also needs to provide a pathway to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) earnings-per-share (EPS) profits.
|Fiscal Year
|GAAP Diluted EPS
|Growth
|2016
|-$0.90
|N/A
|2017
|-$0.34
|62.2%
|2018
|-$0.34
|0.4%
|2019
|-$0.55
|-62.1%
|2020
|-$1.94
|-254.3%
(Source: MarketWatch, op. cit.)
Cryoport Inc is expected to narrow its GAAP loss to $0.49 per share this year and follow that with a GAAP loss of $0.21 per share in 2022. (Source: Yahoo! Finance, op. cit.)
Meanwhile, the company’s attainment of positive free cash flow is likely still a few years away, but much of that will depend on Cryoport controlling its costs.
|Fiscal Year
|Free Cash Flow (Millions)
|Growth
|2016
|-$4.4
|N/A
|2017
|-$5.3
|-20.4%
|2018
|-$6.3
|-18.3%
|2019
|-$6.7
|-6.3%
|2020
|-$23.8
|-257.1%
(Source: MarketWatch, op. cit.)
A plus for the company is its strong balance sheet, which will allow time for the company to work on increasing its revenues.
Cryoport Inc has extremely strong working capital, a debt of $131.7 million, and healthy cash of $353.2 million. (Source: Yahoo! Finance, op. cit.)
Analyst Take
Institutions love Cryoport stock. The number of institutional investors has been rising, with 297 institutions holding a 94.5% stake. (Source: Yahoo! Finance, op. cit.)
We’ve also been seeing major buying from insiders. Over the last six months, insiders purchased a net 1.5 million shares of CYRX stock. (Source: Yahoo! Finance, op. cit.)
I suggest following the lead of the institutions and insiders and look at Cryoport Inc.