Cryoport Inc: Institutions & Insiders Love This Life Sciences Services Stock

George Leong, B.Comm.

Profit Confidential

2021-05-26T07:30:00Z

2021-05-26 05:35:25

Cryoport Inc

NASDAQ:CYRX

Cryoport stock

CYRX stock

The COVID-19 pandemic opened up many opportunities for biotech services companies. One of them is Cryoport Inc (NASDAQ:CYRX), a provider of products and services for companies in the biopharma, reproductive medicine, and animal health sectors. Down 39% from its high, CYRX stock presents an opportunity.

Cryoport Stock's Price Weakness Means Opportunity

The COVID-19 pandemic brought attention to the life sciences space as pharmaceutical companies searched for a vaccine. A segment of the biotech industry that I like is the transportation of biologic and cell-based products and therapies in safe and secure ways. Think about how critical transporting biomaterials is.

To play the life sciences transportation space, take a look at Cryoport Inc (NASDAQ:CYRX), a provider of products and services for companies in the biopharma, reproductive medicine, and animal health sectors.

CYRX stock traded as low as $20.21 in May 2020, prior to mounting an impressive rally to $84.97 in January 2021.

Cryoport stock failed to hold and is down 39% from its high. At its current price, I view CYRX stock as an aggressive opportunity.

Strong Revenue Growth Offers Pathway to Profits

Cryoport Inc's five-year revenue picture shows double- to triple-digit growth in five consecutive years to a record $78.7 million in 2020. The company generated a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 73.4% during this time frame.

Fiscal Year Revenues (Millions) Growth 2016 $8.2 107.5% 2017 $11.9 46.4% 2018 $19.6 64.2% 2019 $33.9 72.9% 2020 $78.7 131.9%

(Source: “Cryoport Inc,” MarketWatch, last accessed May 25, 2021.)

The company's outlook is bullish, with analysts estimating that Cryoport will drive its revenues up by 168.1% to $210.9 million this year and by a more normalized 19.0% to $250.9 million in 2022. (Source: “Cryoport, Inc. (CYRX),” Yahoo! Finance, last accessed May 25, 2021.)

While the revenue side looks great, the company needs to contain its spending and deliver earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) income.

Fiscal Year EBITDA (Millions) Growth 2016 -$7.8 N/A 2017 -$7.2 7.2% 2018 -$7.8 -7.7% 2019 -$15.0 -92.6% 2020 -$9.0 40.1%

(Source: MarketWatch, op. cit.)

Cryoport also needs to provide a pathway to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) earnings-per-share (EPS) profits.

Fiscal Year GAAP Diluted EPS Growth 2016 -$0.90 N/A 2017 -$0.34 62.2% 2018 -$0.34 0.4% 2019 -$0.55 -62.1% 2020 -$1.94 -254.3%

(Source: MarketWatch, op. cit.)

Cryoport Inc is expected to narrow its GAAP loss to $0.49 per share this year and follow that with a GAAP loss of $0.21 per share in 2022. (Source: Yahoo! Finance, op. cit.)

Meanwhile, the company's attainment of positive free cash flow is likely still a few years away, but much of that will depend on Cryoport controlling its costs.

Fiscal Year Free Cash Flow (Millions) Growth 2016 -$4.4 N/A 2017 -$5.3 -20.4% 2018 -$6.3 -18.3% 2019 -$6.7 -6.3% 2020 -$23.8 -257.1%

(Source: MarketWatch, op. cit.)

A plus for the company is its strong balance sheet, which will allow time for the company to work on increasing its revenues.

Cryoport Inc has extremely strong working capital, a debt of $131.7 million, and healthy cash of $353.2 million. (Source: Yahoo! Finance, op. cit.)

Analyst Take

Institutions love Cryoport stock. The number of institutional investors has been rising, with 297 institutions holding a 94.5% stake. (Source: Yahoo! Finance, op. cit.)

We've also been seeing major buying from insiders. Over the last six months, insiders purchased a net 1.5 million shares of CYRX stock. (Source: Yahoo! Finance, op. cit.)

I suggest following the lead of the institutions and insiders and look at Cryoport Inc.