Generac Stock: Wall Street Thinks Beaten-Down Energy Tech Stock Could Jump 188%

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) is an excellent tech company with strong market penetration and strategic growth initiatives. It reported record 2021 first-half 2022 results. The future for Generac stock looks bright as the company expands its addressable market.

GNRC Stock Bullish on Strong Industry Tailwinds

While some investors shun so-called sin stocks, it would behoove them to run toward “storm stocks,” especially in light of the fierce hurricanes, record heatwaves, snowstorms, wildfires, and rolling blackouts of recent years. In September, Hurricane Fiona slammed into the Caribbean and Atlantic Canada, knocking out the power for hundreds of thousands of people.

Is it any wonder that people increasingly focus their attention on companies like Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) when their lights go out?

The No. 1 name in home backup generators, Generac is an excellent long-term opportunity for investors looking to capitalize on an industry that's only going to get stronger as the world contends with environmental risks and an aging electrical grid.

Residential generators are typically connected to natural gas lines and are large enough to power entire houses. In addition to providing gas-powered generators, Generac Holdings Inc. is at the forefront of clean energy systems for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

As you can see in the following chart, Generac stock has provided investors with solid long-term share-price growth since it went public in early 2010.

Chart courtesy of StockCharts.com

GNRC stock tends to get a boost whenever power outages bring the company’s products into the spotlight.

Case in point: in 2012, Hurricane Sandy hit the Caribbean and the east coast of North America, causing $68.7 billion in damages. That year, Generac announced that its sales jumped by 26.3% year-over-year to $1.5 billion. The company cited Hurricane Sandy as a reason for the big increase in its sales. (Source: “Generac Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2013 Results,” Generac Holdings Inc., February 13, 2014.)

In 2021, the company’s sales jumped by approximately 50% to a record $3.7 billion, while its earnings went up by 57% to a record $550.0 million, or $8.30 per share. That momentum has continued in 2022, with the company expecting to report full-year revenue growth in the range of 32% to 36%.

There are reasons for that optimism.

In 2013, U.S. electricity customers experienced about 3.5 hours of power interruptions. In 2020, U.S. electricity customers experienced eight hours of power interruptions. (Source: “U.S. Electricity Customers Experienced Eight Hours of Power Interruptions in 2020,” U.S. Energy Information Administration,” November 10, 2021.)

On top of that, just about 5.5% of American households own a home standby generator, which leaves lots of room for Generac Holdings Inc. to grow its business.

As of August, the highest-penetrated U.S. markets for home generators were at 15% to 20% and still expanding. A rise of just one percent in market penetration would translate to $3.0 billion. (Source: “Investor Presentation: August 2022,” Generac Holdings Inc., last accessed October 25, 2022.)

Add it up and you can see why Wall Street is so bullish on Generac stock. Analysts have provided a 12-month share-price target of $268.00 to $421.00, which suggests potential gains in the range of 83% to 188%.

Generac Holdings Inc. Overview

Generac is a leading energy technology company that provides backup and primary power systems for home and industrial applications, solar power systems, smart home energy management devices and services, advanced power grid software platforms, and engine- and battery-powered tools and equipment.

Generac Holdings Inc. estimates that it manufactures more than 75% of the residential backup generators in the U.S.

Demographics point to additional market penetration. Some 70% of Generac’s customers are 50 years of age or older, have median home values of $400,000, and have median household incomes of $120,000.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic started, more and more people have been working from home. Those people don’t want to contend with old power grids and their unexpected power outages. An aging population particularly wants to know they'll have electricity to keep their lights on, refrigerators going, and medical equipment running.

In addition to selling generators, Generac Holdings Inc. has been expanding its residential solar power generation and energy storage business through a number of strategic acquisitions.

Since 2016, the company has made 14 acquisitions. While most of the acquisitions were under $100.0 million, Generac Holdings Inc. paid $425.0 million for its June 2021 acquisition of Deep Sea Electronics and $770.0 million for its November 2021 acquisition of ecobee Inc.

Another Quarter of Record Results

In August, Generac reported record second-quarter results.

The company's revenue increased by 40% in the second quarter to a record $1.3 billion, with its residential product sales going up by 49% to $896.0 million and its commercial and industrial sales going up by 22% to $309.0 million. (Source: “Generac Reports Record Second Quarter 2022 Results,” Generac Holdings Inc., August 3, 2022.)

The company's second-quarter net income went up by 23% year-over-year to $156.0 million, or $2.21 per share. Its adjusted net income was a record $194.0 million, or $2.99 per share, compared to $153.0 million, or $2.39 per share, in the second quarter of 2021.

Generac Holdings Inc.'s second-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) before deducting for noncontrolling interests, was a record $271.0 million, or 21.0% of its net sales, compared to $218.0 million, or 23.7% of net sales, in the second quarter of 2022

“We continued to experience robust growth during the second quarter as ongoing capacity expansion helped drive shipments to new records,” said Aaron Jagdfeld, Generac Holdings Inc.'s president and CEO. (Source: Ibid.)

Business Outlook

Generac Holdings Inc. is maintaining its full-year 2022 net sales growth guidance of approximately 36% to 40% year-over-year.

Management expects its net income margin for full-year 2022 (before deducting for noncontrolling interests) to be about 13.0% to 14.0%.

The company expects its adjusted EBITDA margin (before deducting for noncontrolling interests) to be about 21.5% to 22.5%.

Jagdfeld said, “Given the positive underlying demand trends and elevated backlog, we are maintaining our sales growth and adjusted EBITDA margin guidance for the full-year 2022. The mega-trends supporting this demand remain as compelling as ever, and we believe our unique suite of energy technology solutions has Generac well-positioned to lead the evolution to a more resilient, efficient and sustainable energy future.”

Analyst Take

Generac Holdings Inc. is an excellent energy technology company with significant market penetration and strategic growth initiatives.

This helps explain why it has an enviable track record of financial growth, including a 19% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of sales since its 2010 initial public offering (IPO). From 2012 through 2022, including estimates, the company's earnings have soared by 664%.

GNRC stock's future looks bright. Thanks to the company's recent acquisitions, it has been evolving to offer more energy solutions, which has significantly expanded its addressable market.