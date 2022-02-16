https://www.profitconfidential.com/technology/squarespace-stock-set-to-rally/

The move to the digital space will provide bullish tailwinds for companies like Squarespace Inc (NYSE:SQSP). The company provides a web site building platform for companies and individuals. It aims to expand its e-commerce site building business, which could drive a strong rally by the beaten-down Squarespace stock.

Squarespace Inc Benefiting From the Move to Digital

When the Internet was first available to the everyday person roughly 30 years ago, building a web site was a cumbersome process that required programming knowledge. Since then, things have steadily transformed. Now the layperson can build a good Web presence with easy-to-use platforms.

The web site building space is competitive and includes numerous players. Squarespace Inc (NYSE:SQSP), with a market cap of $4.4 billion, is smaller than the more major players GoDaddy Inc (NASDAQ:GDDY) and Wix.com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX).

Squarespace stock's price action has been extremely volatile since the stock debuted on the market at $48.00 in May 2021. After surging to $64.71 in June of that year, SQSP stock subsequently fell to a low of $25.68 on January 6, 2022 before rallying. It remains 50% off its high.

For the contrarian investor, Squarespace stock is worth a look. I like the risk/reward opportunity in SQSP stock, as Squarespace Inc has been ramping up its revenues and moving to profitability.

Revenue Growth Is Bullish for Squarespace Stock

Although Squarespace Inc has a limited public financial history, the company's results and outlook support a bullish move by SQSP stock.

The company's revenues jumped by 28.1% to $621.1 million in 2020, up from $484.8 million in 2019. The company's 12-month rolling revenues have edged up to $748.9 million as the economy continues to reopen.

Looking ahead to Squarespace Inc's full-year 2021 results, analysts estimate that the company will report revenues of $782.4 million. They estimate that Squarespace will follow that with 19.4% growth to $934.6 million in full-year 2022. (Source: “Squarespace, Inc. (SQSP),” Yahoo! Finance, last accessed February 14, 2022.)

And while the company continues to lose money on a generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) basis, Squarespace is en route to report adjusted profitability for 2021.

Squarespace reported earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of $79.7 million and $61.9 million in 2019 and 2020, respectively. (Source: “Squarespace Inc. ” MarketWatch, last accessed February 14, 2022.)

On the bottom line, the company lost $1.90 and 1.86 per diluted share in 2019 and 2020, respectively, based on GAAP.

After adjusting for non-recurring expenses, Squarespace Inc is expected to report an adjusted $0.70 per diluted share for 2021, followed by $0.68 per diluted share for 2022 (Source: Yahoo! Finance, op. cit.)

Moreover, the company reported free cash flow of $94.1 million and $145.3 million for 2019 and 2020, respectively. (Source: MarketWatch, op. cit.)

Analyst Take

Institutional ownership of Squarespace Inc is relatively strong, with 89 institutions holding a 77.2% stake in Squarespace stock. (Source: Yahoo! Finance, op. cit.)

At its current share price, I like the risk/reward contrarian opportunity in SQSP stock. I believe long-term investors will be rewarded.