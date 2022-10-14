https://www.profitconfidential.com/technology/xperi-stock-compelling-valuation/

Technology and growth stocks continue to move lower, but there are opportunities for patient investors. Xperi Holding Corp (NASDAQ:XPER) is a diversified technology company with decent fundamentals. Xperi stock trades at an attractive valuation and is worth a look for long-term investors.

Xperi Holding Corp Represents a Long-Term Opportunity

The stock market continues to edge lower following interest rate hikes. This is having a significant impact on technology and growth stocks. While the immediate climate for stocks is bearish, I continue to see aggressive contrarian opportunities.

Consider Xperi Holding Corp (NASDAQ:XPER), a diversified technology company with decent fundamentals. The company has a broad offering of technology solutions for the connected car, consumer electronics, media platform, and pay-TV segments. (Source: "Investor Day," Xperi Holding Corp, September 20, 2022.)

Its brands include "DTS" (audio for home theaters, movie theaters, mobile devices, vehicles, and more), "IMAX Enhanced," (digital streaming), HD Radio (digital radio for vehicles), and "TiVo" (live TV, on-demand video, and streaming). (Source: "Brands," Xperi Holding Corp, September 20, 2022.)

Xperi's acquisition of TiVo Corporation in June 2020 was a game-changing move.

XPER stock, however, is down by 25% this year and down by 33% from its 52-week high of $20.72. Compared to the Nasdaq, though, that isn’t too bad. In January 2017, Xperi stock traded at $45.95.

The way I look at it, Xperi Holding Corp should benefit from the eventual stabilization and renewed growth of the global economy.

XPER Stock's Price Weakness Results in Attractive Valuation

Xperi Holding Corp more than doubled its revenues from 2017 to 2021, largely due to its acquisition of TiVo Corporation, which powered its revenues 218.5% higher in 2020. The following year, Xperi's revenues slightly declined as the company worked on sorting out its business after the acquisition.

Moving forward, the key for the company will be generating organic revenue growth and increasing operating margins. Look for Xperi Holding Corp's revenues to rise by 7.8% to $946.5 million this year, prior to contracting by 0.3% to $944.0 million in 2023. (Source: “Xperi Inc. (XPER),” Yahoo! Finance, last accessed October 12, 2022.)

Xperi Holding Corp will need to deliver higher revenue growth to justify a higher multiple. The current analyst estimates translate to an attractive foreword multiple of 1.6 times the company's consensus 2023 revenue estimate.

Fiscal Year Revenues (Millions) Growth 2017 $373.7 N/A 2018 $406.1 8.7% 2019 $280.1 -31.0% 2020 $892.0 218.5% 2021 $877.8 -1.6%

Xperi Holding Corp has delivered consistent earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) income and positive free cash flow (FCF) over the past five years. The company's acquisition of TiVo Corporation drove up Xperi's EBITDA in 2020 before it declined in 2021.

For 2021, Xperi Holding Corp reported adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $2.03. Analysts expect the company to report adjusted diluted EPS of $2.10 for this year and $1.68 for 2023. (Source: Yahoo! Finance, op. cit.)

In the last five years, Xperi also consistently produced positive FCF, which it uses to pay dividends and reduce debt.

Fiscal Year EBITDA (Millions) Generally Accepted Accounting Principles Diluted EPS FCF (Millions) 2017 $134.1 -$1.15 $143.9 2018 $165.2 -$0.01 $131.8 2019 $43.1 -$1.27 $160.4 2020 $373.2 $1.75 $420.2 2021 $252.7 -$0.53 $216.6

Xperi Holding Corp will need to work on its margins and deliver higher profitability.

But with the company trading at only 8.5 times its consensus 2023 earnings-per-share estimate, its valuation is attractive. The company's enterprise value to revenue ratio of 2.2 is also attractive.

Analyst Take

Institutional investors love Xperi Holding Corp. About 332 institutions hold a 94.4% stake in the company's outstanding shares. Moreover, in the last six months, company insiders added a net 651,497 shares of Xperi stock to their investment portfolios. (Source: Yahoo! Finance, op. cit.)

The company should benefit from the global economy stabilizing once the macroeconomic risk situation improves.

Xperi Holding Corp's current valuation is attractive. If the company delivers higher organic financial growth, I expect XPER stock to rally and deliver above-average price appreciation.